BREAKING: Bashir Declares Year-Long State Of Emergency Across Sudan

Channels Television  
Updated February 22, 2019
Sudanese President Omar al-Bashir/ AFP

 

Sudanese President Omar al-Bashir declared a nationwide state of emergency on Friday and dissolved the government, in an effort to quell weeks of demonstrations that have rocked his iron-fisted rule of three decades.

“I announce imposing a state of emergency across the country for one year,” Bashir said in a televised address to the nation.

READ ALSO: Four Killed In Suspected Terrorist Attack In Niger

“I announce dissolving the government at the federal level and at the provincial levels,” he added.

AFP



More on Africa

Four Killed In Suspected Terrorist Attack In Niger

US Bans DRC Election Chief, Top Judge Over Vote Conduct

Nine Civilians Killed, 13 Wounded In War-Torn Yemen

French Troops Kill Senior Islamist Militant In Mali

MORE FROM CHANNELS TV