BREAKING: Bashir Declares Year-Long State Of Emergency Across Sudan

Sudanese President Omar al-Bashir declared a nationwide state of emergency on Friday and dissolved the government, in an effort to quell weeks of demonstrations that have rocked his iron-fisted rule of three decades.

“I announce imposing a state of emergency across the country for one year,” Bashir said in a televised address to the nation.

“I announce dissolving the government at the federal level and at the provincial levels,” he added.

AFP