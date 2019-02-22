Oshoala, Oparanozie Return To Falcons Squad For Cyprus Cup

African champions Nigeria will depart the country through the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja on Sunday to take part in the annual Cyprus Women’s Cup tournament which begins on Wednesday, 27th February in Larnaca.

Head Coach, Thomas Dennerby has selected 24 players for the tournament, which will also feature South Africa, Mexico, Italy, Finland, Belgium, Slovakia, Korea DPR, Czech Republic, Thailand, Hungary and Austria.

The Super Falcons’ first match of the tournament is against Austria, on the evening of Wednesday, 27th February, before further games against Slovakia (Friday, 1st March) and Belgium (Monday, 4th March) in the group phase.

Wednesday, 6th March has been fixed for the final match of the competition, as well as other classification matches (from 3rd – 12th).

Players and officials are scheduled to arrive in Abuja on Friday, with training sessions on Friday evening, Saturday and Sunday morning, before departure on Sunday evening.

The delegation will sleep in Cairo on Sunday and arrive in Larnaca on Monday.

Former African Woman Player of the Year, Asisat Oshoala and fellow striker Desire Oparanozie, who both missed the China Women’s Tournament in January, have been included in the 24 –member squad this time.

24 SUPER FALCONS FOR CYPRUS CUP

Goalkeepers: Tochukwu Oluehi; Christy Ohiaeriaku; Chiamaka Nnadozie

Defenders: Glory Ogbonna; Faith Michael; Onome Ebi; Osinachi Ohale; Josephine Chukwunonye; Ngozi Ebere

Midfielders: Amarachi Okoronkwo; Ngozi Okobi; Rita Chikwelu; Halimatu Ayinde; Cecilia Nku

Forwards: Anam Imo; Asisat Oshoala; Rasheedat Ajibade; Francisca Ordega; Chinaza Uchendu; Chinwendu Ihezuo; Alice Ogebe; Ini-Abasi Umotong; Alice Ogebe; Uchenna Kanu