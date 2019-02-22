Nigeria’s Lassa Fever Death Toll Rises To 75, 25 New Cases Confirmed

The number of people killed as a result of Lassa Fever outbreak in the country has risen to 75, with 25 new cases confirmed.

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) disclosed this in its latest situation report on the disease published on Friday.

According to the agency, the report for week seven revealed that six confirmed cases were reported from Edo, two from Ondo, and one from Ebonyi.

Other states where confirmed cases were recorded included Plateau – two, Taraba – four, Bauchi – eight, Kogi – one, and Kebbi – one.

On the other hand, three new deaths were recorded in Ondo, two in Bauchi, and one other in Kogi State.

Since the beginning of the year until February 17, a total of 1,139 suspected cases have been reported from 19 States and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

NCDC, however, said 1,168 suspected cases have been reported from 30 states and the FCT.

It added that 20 states – which include Edo, Ondo, Bauchi, Nasarawa, Ebonyi, Plateau, Taraba, Adamawa, Gombe, Kaduna, and Kwara, among others – have recorded at least one confirmed case across 57 local government areas.

A healthcare worker was affected in Edo while 13 others have been affected since the onset of the outbreak in seven States.

The agency disclosed that 88 patients were being managed at various treatment centres across the country, with 31 in Irrua Specialist Teaching Hospital, and 28 at Federal Medical Centre, Owo.

Three patients are receiving treatment at the Federal Teaching Hospital, Abakiliki, 11 in Bauchi, seven in Plateau and Taraba, and one in Kebbi State.

“A total of 3,872 contacts have been identified from 18 States. Of these, 2,600 (67.1%) are currently being followed up, 1,227 (31.7%) have completed 21 days follow up, while Four (0.1%) were lost to follow up. Sixty-three (1.6%) symptomatic contacts have been identified, of which 41 (1.1%) have tested positive,” the report said.