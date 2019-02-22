Elections: You Will Be Held Responsible For Any Lapses, CAS Warns Commanders

The Chief of the Air Staff (CAS), Air Marshal Sadique Abubakar, has warned commanders in the force against any lapses during the general elections.

He gave the warning on Thursday when he met with NAF Headquarters Principal Staff Officers (PSOs) and Air Officers Commanding (AOCs) of the six field commands.

According to a statement by the NAF spokesman, Air Commodore Ibikunle Daramola, Air Marshal Abubakar said the commanders would be held personally responsible for any lapses in their Areas of Responsibility (AORs).

The meeting was aimed at further sensitising the PSOs and AOCs on the need to ensure that all NAF personnel remain apolitical while providing necessary support to the Nigeria Police, along with other civil security agencies, in ensuring peaceful conduct of the polls.

It also provided an avenue for the Air Chief to be briefed on the emergency contingency plans of the six NAF Commands for their AORs, as well as the deployment of aircraft assigned for support operations during the elections.

These include surveillance aircraft that would be deployed to potential flashpoints to provide real-time imagery intelligence that would be streamed live to the HQ NAF situation room, as well as command situation/operations rooms across the country.

Air Marshal Abubakar again reminded the PSOs and AOCs to ensure that personnel were professional and decisive in the discharge of their duties.

The NAF boss reiterated that personnel must sternly resist any entreaties by unscrupulous and self-centred individuals that were more concerned about themselves than the nation’s interests.

He implored the PSOs and AOCs to ensure that subordinate commanders remain focused on the discharge of their assigned tasks while encouraging their personnel not on essential duties to exercise their legitimate rights to vote.

NAF assured Nigerians that it was working the police and other security agencies to ensure their safety and security before, during and after the polls.

It advised all eligible voters to come out in mass to exercise their constitutionally guaranteed rights to vote for the candidates of their choice on election days.