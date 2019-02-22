General Elections: Any Underage Person Trying To Get Accredited Will Be Arrested – INEC

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has warned underage voters to stay away from the general elections, warning that anyone less than 18 years who is caught being accredited will be arrested.

INEC Chairman, Professor Mahmood Yakubu, stated this on Friday while briefing stakeholders in Abuja, the nation’s capital about the Commission’s preparedness for tomorrow’s exercise.

“Under-aged voting is illegality because there is a statutory age for eligibility for registration as a voter. But what you should do is that if on election day, you find anyone that is apparently under-aged, or conclusively so, kindly report this to any official of the Commission or the security agencies,” he stated.

According to the INEC boss, the Commission is working with the Inspector General of Police, Mohammed Adamu, to effectively identify areas that might disrupt the voting process.

READ ALSO: INEC Chairman Provides More Updates On Preparations For The Elections

According to Professor Yakubu, it is only Nigerians who have been registered for the elections that can exercise their franchise.

“Any underage person caught trying to be accredited or voting on the election day will be arrested. Voting is only open to Nigerian citizens who are above the statutory age of 18 (years).”

As for those planning to sponsor minors to vote, the INEC Chairman warned, “Let me use this opportunity to warn those who may want to sponsor underage persons to vote on election day that they will be arrested.”

With the Presidential and National Assembly elections to take place in less than 12 hours, the electoral umpire is reiterating its commitment to conducting free, fair and credible polls.