General Elections: IGP Orders Tight Security Nationwide

Ahead of Saturday’s general elections, the Acting Inspector General of Police, Mohammed Adamu, has issued fresh directives to police formations to tighten all security arrangements put in place to ensure peaceful conduct of the polls.

According to a statement by the Force spokesperson, Frank Mba, the IGP has ordered what he described as a water-tight and robust security arrangement in the 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

To give effect to this, the Deputy Inspectors General (DIGs) of Police already deployed to the six geo-political zones of the Country are “to ensure adequate security presence, coordination, supervision and implementation of security strategies for the election in all Polling Units, Registration Area Centres (RACs), Super RACs, Collation Centres, INEC offices, government and critical national infrastructure, flash and vulnerable points across the states of the federation.”

READ ALSO: INEC Includes Zamfara APC Candidates On The Ballot

Also, the Assistant Inspectors General (AIG) of Police in the 12 zonal commands and the Commissioners of Police (CPs) in all the state commands and the FCT are to beef up security in their respective areas and work closely with the senior police officers deployed on election duties to the three senatorial districts in each state.

The IGP has also placed emphasis on the conduct of police personnel during the elections, warning of dire consequences for anyone found wanting.

“The IGP has also directed the Election Intelligence Monitoring Team (EIMT) to intensify constant surveillance, intelligence gathering and monitoring of security personnel deployed nationwide while the Special Election Investigation Team (SEIT) should ensure discrete investigation of electoral cases and diligent prosecution of all electoral offenders.”

He warned that on no account should any policeman or woman attached to VIPs be seen escorting their principal to a polling unit or moving around with them on the day of election.