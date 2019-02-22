INEC Replaces Owan-Enoh With Usani As APC Gov Candidate In Cross River

Updated February 22, 2019
INEC REC In Cross River, Frankland Briyai, addresses journalists about the decision in Calabar

 

The Independent National Electoral Commission has replaced Senator with Usani Usani as the governorship candidate of the All Progressives Congress in Cross River.

INEC’s Resident Electoral Commissioner in the state, Dr Frankland Briyai, announced the decision on Friday at INEC’s head office in Calabar.

He said the commission’s decision is pursuant to the order of court in suit no FHC/CA/CL/731/2018-Honourable Godwin Etim John Vs APC and others.

“The commission pursuant in other of court in above matter have directed that the names of candidates summited by APC for Governorship, Senatorial, House of Representative and State House of Assembly for Cross River State be removed from the list of candidates for the election in compliance with the said order.

“However the logo and names of the party shall be retained pending the submission of the list of candidates from the Godwin Etim John-led state executive by the national working committee of APC in compliance with the above order.”

Appeal Court Insists Usani Remains Cross River APC Governorship Candidate
Usani Usani.



