Johnson-Sirleaf Confident INEC Is Ready For Elections

The Head of ECOWAS Observer Mission for the 2019 elections, former Liberian president Ellen Johnson-Sirleaf, has expressed confidence in the ability of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) and security agencies to conduct hitch- free elections tomorrow.

Mrs Johnson-Sirleaf who addressed journalists in Abuja, acknowledged the difficulty in organizing an election of such magnitude but expressed confidence in the ability of the electoral umpire to do a good job.

“The process has not been easy, but nothing worth fighting for is. The people of Africa stand in solidarity with you,” she said.

“We extend thanks, admiration and gratitude to Nigerian people for their patience in the face of the last-minute interruptions to their lives with the postponement of the 2019 general elections.”

She gave the assurance that the logistical issues faced by INEC last week had been significantly addressed.

“We have watched the progress of INEC for the past week, working together with domestic and international partners in addressing the logistical and technical challenges,” she said.