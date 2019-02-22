Nothing Will Deter Nigeria From The Path Of Democracy, Says Buhari

The President has reaffirmed Nigeria’s resolve to uphold democracy, insisting that the nation would not be deterred from this path.

In a nationwide broadcast ahead of tomorrow’s rescheduled Presidential and National Assembly elections, President Muhammadu Buhari said that although “democracy is the most beneficial way to select a nation’s leaders, it is far from the easiest thing to achieve and maintain.”

He expressed confidence in the ability of Nigerians to make democracy flourish in the country, and thanked the citizens for their patience and peaceful conduct, especially following the postponement of the polls originally scheduled to hold on February 16.

In the words of the President, “We must cast aside doubt and have faith that INEC will rise to the occasion. We must believe and encourage INEC to fulfill and honour this responsibility it owes to our country.”

He asked eligible voters to take part in defining the future of the nation by going out to vote.

“I say this because elections are the cornerstone of representative governance. And voting constitutes the highest and best expression of the sovereign will of the people to choose the government that best represents them.”

While dismissing the rumours of violence and unrest making the rounds, President Buhari gave the assurance that security agencies have worked diligently to ensure that adequate measures are in place to check breakdown of law and order.

He also expressed gratitude to domestic monitors and observers for their contributions to Nigeria’s democracy.

“We appreciate their efforts in encouraging us to further entrench and strengthen our democracy.

“Tomorrow is an encounter with history in which you, the people, shall affirm your collective belief in our national greatness and in our future. I ask that you embrace and hold on to the importance of the moment soon to be upon us,” the President said.