Police Arrest Kwara Senator, Eight Others Over Alleged Killing

The police authorities in Kwara State say they have arrested a senator, Rafiu Ibrahim, and eight others for their alleged connection with the murder of two persons in Ojoku area of the state.

Police Public Relations Officer in the state, Mr Ajayi Okasanmi, confirmed this to Channels Television on Friday.

According to him, Senator Ibrahim who represents Kwara South district and the others were arrested on Thursday.

Okasanmi said the suspects were arrested following the violence that broke out at the campaign rally of the All Progressives Congress (APC) organised by the party’s senatorial candidate, Lola Ashiru.

He confirmed to Channels Television that the lawmaker was invited for questioning on the allegations of being the mastermind of the attack.

The command’s spokesman added that the suspects were in police custody at the time of this report while an investigation into the matter was ongoing.

He noted that the Commissioner of Police in the state would give more details on the arrest at a press briefing expected to take place on Friday.