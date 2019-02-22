Rep Abdulmumin Jibrin Arrested After APC, PDP Clash In Kano

A member of the House of Representatives from Kano State, Abdulmumin Jibrin, of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has been arrested by the police in Kano over his alleged involvement in Thursday’s violence which resulted in the death of at least two people in Kofa town in Kiru/Bebeji Federal Constituency of Kano State.

Public Relations Officer of the Kano Police Command, Abdullahi Haruna, confirmed the arrest.

The arrest follows the visit of the Deputy Inspector General of Police in charge of Zone 1, Dan Bature, to Kofa, where the violence occurred between APC supporters and those of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

The party supporters were said to be those backing Jibrin and Senator Rabi’u Kwankwaso, a PDP leader in the state.

It was gathered that Mr. Kwankwaso was heading to a campaign rally in Kofa, along with the PDP governorship candidate in the state, Abba Yusuf, when the supporters of Mr. Jibrin tried to stop them from entering the area.

The fracas that ensured later escalated, resulting in the deaths and leaving many others injured.

Investigations by the police are said to be ongoing to ascertain the involvement of Kwankwaso in the incident.

Kano State is considered a battleground state in the coming elections, following the defection to the PDP from the APC of Kwankaso, who is said to boast of a large following in the state.