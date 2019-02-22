Torgah Wins Eko Challenge Cup

Ghana’s Vincent Torgah has emerged winner of the 2019 Eko Challenge Cup with -18 under par after 72 holes of play.

The Ghanaian started the week with an opening round -3 under par (69), tied second alongside his compatriot Emos Koblarh, who also returned a -3 under par to keep them a stroke ahead of Sunday Olapade and 2 strokes behind the day one leader Christopher Ambe who shot a -5 (67) in his opening round.

However, Torgah took the front seat following a -5 under (67) on day two and went on to post another (68) -4 under par in the third round, before sealing the deal with another (66) -6 under in the final round of the tournament. The Ghanaian also stepped an inch by setting a four days new course record of -18 under par in four consecutive rounds and each round in 60’s. With a (69)(67)(68)(67) a gross of 271 over four days.

Beating his closest rival by eleven strokes, Sunday Olapade who finished 2nd opened in his first round with a (70) -2 under par and kept it going on day two with another -2 under (70) and that shot him ahead of Emos Koblarh on the leader board after the second round. Olapade also had a flawless -3 under (69) in his third round to extend his lead over Ghana’s Emos Koblarh at -7 under par before dropping a shot in his final round after failing to hold off the pressure mounted by Torgah during the final round where he carded a (73) +1 over par.

Koblarh recorded a (69)(73)(71)(72) over (72) holes to sit at solo third with a final score of -3 under par. The new entrant confirmed playing at the championship is good exposure for him. “I know the boy’s are good, so i am just here to compete with my colleagues. I am happy to have come this far he said.

Day one leader Christopher Ambe finished 4th with a (67) (75) (72) and (76). Francesco Perez of Spain and Nigeria’s S.J. Odegha finished joint 5th. MIKE UBI and Zimbabwean VISITOR MAPWANYA who holds the Lakowe Lake’s course record of -8 under par, a feet he achieved during his second round finished joint 7th.



