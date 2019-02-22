TRENDING: Nigerians Vow To Travel Again For Elections

Nigerians say they are more prepared to vote, even after the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) postponed the general elections by one week.

With less than one day to go into the polls, some electorate took to Twitter on Friday to share how prepared they are to vote for the candidates of their choice.

Some say they are already travelling again for the exercise while others say they stayed back just to ensure their vote count.

The Presidential and National Assembly elections have been rescheduled to hold on Saturday while that of the governorship and state houses of assembly will take place on March 9.

See some reactions below;

Why not? The expenses paid for in the first time becomes more telling now If I fail to actualize the purpose of which it was incurred. I will rather spend it twice to achieve my target goal. Hence, I shall go again. #NigeriaDecides2019

I know of a man that stayed back in his town…just to vote. — Ikokwu Ebube Arthur (@ikokwuarthur) February 22, 2019

I did — Mr Deolu 🇳🇬 (@Atis_TM) February 22, 2019

— Paul Atiku Barnabas (@Paul52449934) February 22, 2019

Yes…I will travel again..again n again…south-side…water movement.. Bayelsa — McTreovie (@ide_emmanuel) February 22, 2019

Yes… If I no vote, Wetin I gain?

We have to — Anthonia Orji (@AnthoniaOrji) February 22, 2019

I have travelled again already. — Alaba Awolaja (@alabaawolaja) February 22, 2019

Definitely……

Yes, ever ready to exercise my franchise. Will soon be on my way to Olomoro — John Mosemofa Oteri (@mosemofa) February 22, 2019

We move,They cant stop us, Faith in God and my Country — God’sOwn (@arinzechimykel) February 22, 2019

we will travel everwere jus to get a new Nigeria$ — Sololucyjony (@pam_jona) February 22, 2019

— Buhari Haruna (@buharitafalala) February 22, 2019

On my way already 😋 — oladipupo (@azemboo) February 22, 2019

On my way to Anambra from Lagos — Triple C Brazil (@BrazilTriple) February 22, 2019