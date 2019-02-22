TRENDING: Nigerians Vow To Travel Again For Elections

Updated February 22, 2019
A file photo of ballot boxes during the 2015 general elections.

 

Nigerians say they are more prepared to vote, even after the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) postponed the general elections by one week.

With less than one day to go into the polls, some electorate took to Twitter on Friday to share how prepared they are to vote for the candidates of their choice.

Some say they are already travelling again for the exercise while others say they stayed back just to ensure their vote count.

The Presidential and National Assembly elections have been rescheduled to hold on Saturday while that of the governorship and state houses of assembly will take place on March 9.

See some reactions below;

— Paul Atiku Barnabas (@Paul52449934) February 22, 2019

— Buhari Haruna (@buharitafalala) February 22, 2019


