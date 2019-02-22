US Closes Abuja, Lagos Offices For Elections

The United States has closed its offices Abuja and Lagos ahead of the general elections.

In a statement on Friday, the US said it took the decision after the Federal Government declared Friday work-free day.

It explained that the closure of the embassies was to allow its Nigerian employees to prepare and participate in the rescheduled polls.

The US advised those seeking consular services on Friday to reconsider their decision as none would be available.

It also said those whose appointment for regular visa or ACS has been fixed for February 22 would be contacted for rescheduling.

The statement read, “The Federal Government of Nigeria has declared Friday, February 22, 2019, as a Work-Free Day to enable Nigerians to prepare for the rescheduled Presidential and National Assembly Elections on Saturday, February 23, 2019.

“In recognition of this declaration and to encourage all our Nigerian employees to exercise their right to vote, the U.S. Embassy in Abuja and the U.S. Consulate General in Lagos will be closed.

The Nigerian government had on Wednesday announced that Friday would be work-free to enable the electorate prepare for the polls.

However, bankers and those offering essential services were excluded.