Wike’s Assassination Claim Is Cheap Blackmail, Says Army

The Nigerian Army, has dismissed the claim by the Rivers State governor, Nyesom Wike, that soldiers from the 6 Division attempted to assassinate him on Thursday, February 21, 2019.

In a statement, the Deputy Director, Army Public Relations, Col. Aminu Iliyasu described the allegation by Governor Wike as “lies and cheap blackmail against the 6 Division, Nigerian Army”.

Governor Wike had told journalists after a meeting with officials of the British High Commission who visited him at the government house in Port Harcourt, that he was trailed by soldiers from 6 Division, Nigerian Army, while on his way to see some people.

“It is clear that the political atmosphere in our country has reached its crescendo with political actors outwitting each other. However, most worrisome is the activities of some politicians who find pleasure in maligning the NA (Nigerian Army),” Col. Iliyasu stated.

While insisting that the Army has demonstrated its apolitical posture and professional responsibility in line with the directive of the Chief of Army Staff, he warned those he described as mischief makers to steer clear of the Nigerian Army.

He added that intelligence report revealed that a series of negative campaign against the Division and its leadership was being perfected.

He asked the electorate to avoid actions that could create chaos during and after the elections, urging the public covered by the 6 Division to report suspicious actions or movement to the following numbers: 09027771482 07055554967 09069799721 08180690553.