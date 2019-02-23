$1 Million Bail Set For Singer R. Kelly

Updated February 23, 2019
R&B singer R. Kelly arrives at the 1st District-Central police station on February 22, 2019, in Chicago. Photo: Scott Olson/Getty Images/AFP

 

A US judge set a $1 million bail for R&B superstar R. Kelly on Saturday after he was charged with 10 counts of aggravated criminal sexual abuse against four victims, three of them minors.

At a bond hearing, prosecutors said they had DNA evidence taken from one victim that matched Kelly’s. Semen taken from the shirt of a second victim, who was under age 17, was a preliminary match, they added.

In setting bail, Judge John Fitzgerald Lyke Jr. ordered Kelly to not have contact with anyone under 18 years old, and to not have contact with any of the alleged victims or witnesses.

The singer was required to relinquish his passport.

Although his bail was set at $1 million, Kelly needs to put up only one-tenth that amount, or $100,000, to be let out of jail.

