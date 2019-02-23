Atiku Loses His Polling Unit To Buhari

The Presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar has lost his own polling unit to President Muhammadu Buhari of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Following the announcement of the results, the crowd burst into wild jubilation.

President Buhari polled 186 votes to defeat Atiku Abubakar who polled 167 votes.

READ ALSO: Buhari Wins His Polling Unit In Daura

The APC also cleared the results for senatorial and House of Representatives seats at the polling unit.

For the Senatorial race, the ruling party polled 187 votes while the PDP polled 120 votes.

Similarly, in the race for the House of Reps, the APC polled 145 votes while the PDP polled 121 votes.