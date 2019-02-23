PHOTOS: Candidates, Prominent Nigerians At The Polls

As millions of Nigerians packed the polls on Saturday for the presidential and National Assembly elections, the candidates in the race and major political stakeholders and statesmen also pushed their cause forward by voting.
Here are photos of major candidates, political stakeholders and other prominent Nigerians voting:
President Muhammadu Buhari and his wife, Aisha, voted in Daura
PDP Presidential candidate Atiku Abubakar (C) and his Titilayo Atiku-Abubakar (R) vote at Agiya polling station in Yola, Adamawa State. AFP Photo. Professor Kingsley Moghalu.
Yemi Osinbajo and wife Dolapo
Former President Olusegun Obasanjo voted in Ogun State
Fela Durotoye
Omoyele Sowore
Former President Goodluck Jonathan at his polling unit in Otoueke, Bayelsa State
Kogi State Governor, Yahaya Bello, could not vote immediately as the card reader failed to recognise his fingerprint.
Ogun State Governor, Ibikunle Amosun arriving in Ward 6 unit 8, Itagbangba Abeokuta South Local Government Area of the state to participate in the general elections. Senate President Bukola Saraki exercised his franchise in Kwara state. Speaker of the House of Representatives Yakubu Dogara’s finger was not recognised by the card reader.
Ekiti State Governor, Kayode Fayemi waiting for the ballot papers after being accredited. APM governorship candidate in Ogun, Adekunle Akinlade voted in unit 002, Ward 003 Ago Sasa, Ipokia Local Government Area of the state. After voting, he said it was too early to assess the process but from what he had gathered from his party agents across the state, the exercise “is going smoothly”. Bayelsa State Governor, Seriake Dickson also came out to vote. Enugu State Governor, Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi, at his polling unit Edo State Governor, Godwin Obaseki, and his wife were also at the polls Former Oyo State Governor Adebayo Alao-Akala