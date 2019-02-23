Card Readers Break Down At El-Rufai’s Polling Unit

Channels Television  
Updated February 23, 2019

 

Three card readers have broken down at the polling unit of Governor Nasir El-Rufai in Kaduna.

According to our reporter on the ground, the incident took place at Unit 024 Ungwar Sariki ward where the governor is expected to vote.

The three card readers developed a technical fault midway into accreditation and voting.  But INEC officials are making efforts to fix the situation.

Updates on the situation are expected later.



