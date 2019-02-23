Card Readers Break Down At El-Rufai’s Polling Unit

Three card readers have broken down at the polling unit of Governor Nasir El-Rufai in Kaduna.

According to our reporter on the ground, the incident took place at Unit 024 Ungwar Sariki ward where the governor is expected to vote.

READ ALSO: Atiku, Wife Cast Their Votes In Adamawa

The three card readers developed a technical fault midway into accreditation and voting. But INEC officials are making efforts to fix the situation.

Updates on the situation are expected later.