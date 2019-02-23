Consultant To Ogun Governor Dies, SSG Injured In Crash

Prince Adeniyi Adesanya, a consultant to the Ogun state governor, Ibikunle Amosun has lost his in an auto-crash along on Friday, February 22, 2019.

A special aide to the governor, Mr Rotimi Durojaiye, disclosed this in a statement on Friday.

He said the consultant was riding along with Secretary to the Ogun State Government (SSG), Barrister Taiwo Adeoluwa, when their vehicle skidded off the road into the bush.

Mr Rotimi noted that while Adeoluwa and his driver escaped with minor injuries, Adesanya lost his life.

According to the governor’s aide, the trio were returning from Lagos to Abeokuta on an official assignment when the accident occurred at Ita Osu, near Siun on the Sagamu/Abeokuta expressway at about 4.30pm.

“They were riding in a black Hilux truck belonging to the SSG when the accident occurred. The vehicle skidded off the road and landed in a bush from where good Samaritans rushed to rescue them.

“Adeoluwa and his driver have been treated and discharged from the hospital.

A delegation of the government has visited the family of Adesanya to commiserate with the family.

“The government prays for the repose of the soul of Adesanya,” Rotimi’s statement read in parts.