Drama As Officials Arrive At Polling Unit In Abuja With Thumb-Printed Ballot Papers

There was drama at A.Y.A Polling Unit in Abuja on Saturday morning when it was discovered that there were already thumb-printed ballot papers in the ballot boxes ad hoc officials brought to the unit.

The ad hoc officials who arrived at the unit at about 9:30 am explained that they were initially at the wrong polling unit, at Total Filling Station in Area 11.

According to them, it was after more than 100 people had voted that they realised that they were at the wrong polling unit and moved to the A.Y.A polling unit which turned out to be the right one.

Voters at the unit, however, insisted that the already cast ballots should be burnt and fresh voting should begin.

See photos from the unit below. (Photos: Channels TV/Sodiq Adelakun)