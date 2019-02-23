DSS Dismisses Staff For Demanding Bribe

The Department of State Services (DSS) has said that it has dismissed one of its staff for accepting a bribe.

According to a statement by its spokesman, Peter Afunanya, the operative named Jaja Smith Otelemaba was involved in bribe taking from motorists during the performance of election duties in Ekiti State.

The DSS said Jaja’s picture surfaced on social media wherein he was presented as negotiating with a motorist for financial patronage.

READ ALSO: Election Violence: Nine Arrested In Somolu – Police

Following the emergence of the picture, the Service initiated a series of investigations which included search and identification of the said officer; his withdrawal from the duty post and issuance of a Memo as applicable to his cadre and rank.

The operative was tried in line with the Service’s disciplinary procedures and on finding him wanting, he was dismissed.

According to the DSS spokesman’s communique on Saturday, Jaja’s instant dismissal is in accordance with the DGSS’ avowed commitment to, among others, promote discipline in the Service.