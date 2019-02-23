Elections: Army Releases Situation Room Hotlines

The Nigerian Army (NA) has released hotlines to its Situation Room from where electoral activities will be monitored.

According to as statement by the army the creation of its situation is in pursuant of its mandate to help create a secure and enabling environment for the conduct of the 2019 General Elections.

The army said its situation room would be operating 24/7 and urged the general public to forward genuine information on security related matters as may arise during the elections period to the numbers provided.

The army also noted that the public could utilize the NA Information Call Center short code 193 from any Nigerian network or the NA iReport platform on https://army.mil.ng/ .