Governor Masari Praises INEC On Polls Conduct

Governor Aminu Masari of Katsina State has commended the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) for the conduct of the Presidential and National Assembly elections, which he described as successful.

The governor was speaking shortly after casting his votes at the Kafur/Masari Adult Education Class poling unit in Kafur Local Government Area of the state.

He attributed the success recorded by INEC to the current political will of ensuring that good leaders emerge through free, fair and credible elections.

The atmosphere was said to be calm as the voters, especially women, thronged the Kafur/Masari Adult Education Class polling unit, and started casting their votes as early as 8am.