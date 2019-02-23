Gunmen Reportedly Kill Ex-LG Chairman, Three Others In Rivers State

Four persons have been reportedly killed in Andoni Local Government Area (LGA) of Rivers State, including a former LGA chairman.

A spokesman for the state police command, DSP Unamdi Omoni confirmed that there is unrest within the region, he, however, could not confirm the casualty figure.

The elections in Rivers state is to hold without the All Progressives Congress fielding candidates for the National Assembly, House of Reps and the gubernatorial position.

The APC was barred following an internal dispute that stemmed from the party’s primaries.