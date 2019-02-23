I’m Impressed With The Turnout Of Voters – Atiku

The Presidential Candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Atiku Abubakar, has said that he is impressed with the turnout of voters in Saturday’s Presidential and National Assembly.

Atiku stated this to journalists in Adamawa after casting his votes.

“I am impressed with the turnout of voters and I hope the Resident Electoral Officer (REC) will be able to cope with the turnout”.

The Presidential Candidate noted that he was looking forward to a successful transition, following the conclusion of the elections.

When asked if he would be satisfied with the result of the elections, he responded saying he is a “Democrat”.

Atiku cast his vote at about 10:01 am.