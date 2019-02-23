INEC Says It Has Dealt With Card Reader Problems In Jigawa

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) in Jigawa State says it has dealt with 90% of issues related to the card reader in the state.

The Resident Electoral Commissioner, Mahmoud Isah, confirmed this while speaking to journalists in Gumel Local Government Area.

According to him, there have always been issues with every election process but the difference is how the issues are handled.

He said the election guideline would deal with the issue of polling units that conducted the elections without the card reader.

“I can’t be specific, but we have laws and guidelines and we will act on that accordingly,” said the Resident Electoral Commissioner.