Nigeria Votes For A New President After Election Delay

Voting is already underway, as the electorate vote for a new president after a week-long delay that has raised political tempers, sparked conspiracy claims and stoked fears of violence.

About 120,000 polling stations were due to open at 7am, from Lagos and the oil hub Port Harcourt, down to ancient Kano and the rural heartlands.

Results are expected from early next week, with the winner gaining control of Africa’s most populous nation and leading the nation for four years.

Electors are also choosing 360 members of the House of Representatives and 109 Senators from a choice of 6,500 candidates.

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) last Saturday announced a one-week delay to the election, just hours before it was due to get underway.

Neither has produced evidence and the elections watchdog has worked round the clock to overcome difficulties in delivering materials, which it had blamed for the postponement.

INEC chairman Mahmood Yakubu has given an indication of the scale of the task, announcing that more than 825,000 temporary staff had been drafted in to help conduct the vote.

More than 80,000 vehicles and nearly 1,000 boats have been hired to transport ballot papers, results and other materials to and from polling units.

“I want to reassure you that elections will be held on Saturday,” he said on Thursday. “There won’t be another postponement.