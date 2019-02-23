One Feared Killed, Two Injured In Oyo

One person is feared killed and two others injured in a shootout that occurred in Ibadan South East Local Government Area of Oyo State.

The incident which occurred at Ward 2, Units 13 and 14 in Lako compound was said to have happened at around 3.30pm on Saturday.

Residents of the area who witnessed it told Channels Television that the hoodlums appeared when officials of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) were counting the votes and began to shoot sporadically before carting away with some ballot of the papers.

Narrating how the incident unfolded, the assistant presiding officer 3 in the wards, Ibrahim Olaoye, said, “Actually, we had been counting votes because everybody had cast their votes. We were counting senatorial votes when I started hearing gunshots and everybody just left.

“They (the hoodlums) have gone with it (the votes cast). That’s what I can say. We brought three ballot boxes, they have gone with it,” he added.

Although some security operatives were present, they declined to speak on the matter.