Police Intercept Truck With ‘Explosives Devices’ In Delta, Call For Calm

The Delta state police command says it intercepted a truck bearing items suspected to be explosives.

According to a statement by the command spokesman, ASP Chuks Oritsewezie, on Thursday, the team while on stop and search duty along Ughelli –Patani road intercepted a white Toyota Hilux Van unregistered, which refused to stop.

The spokesman said the team gave the vehicle a hot chase, the two (2) occupants abruptly stopped and escaped into a nearby bush.

He however noted that upon thorough search of the vehicle, “128 pieces of 60mm.156 kg emulsion chemical substances and 5 pieces of electric detonators all concealed in several black bagco bags along with Hilux van were recovered”.

“The Items which are suspected to be explosive components have been handed over to Bomb Disposal Unit who have since confirmed them as such,” the spokesman said.

Speaking on the development, the Commissioner of Police Delta State Command CP Adeyinka B. Adeleke assuaged the fears of all Deltans, stating that there is no cause to be apprehensive over anything.

He further warned that anybody in any guise that has an intention to cause mayhem or disrupt the election by any means will be seriously dealt with.