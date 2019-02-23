Seven Killed As Hoodlums ‘Ambush’ Troops In Rivers

Seven people have lost their lives following a clash between troops of the Nigerian army and hoodlums in Abonnema, Akuku Toru Local Government Area (LGA) Rivers State.

According to a statement from the Headquarters Nigerian Army (NA), troops of 6 Division were attacked by hoodlums.

The army claims the attack was pre-planned and carried out between Charles and Bob-Manuel’s compounds in Abonnema Town at about 1:00pm.

A spokesman for the army, Colonel Sagir Musa said that the attackers barricaded a major road into the town and laid an ambush “in the adjoining built-up areas from where they opened fire on unsuspecting troops when they attempted to remove the barricade”.

The troops are reported to have fought their way through the siege and in the process killed six of the assailants. However, a lieutenant died in the encounter.