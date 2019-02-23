Shettima Commends Borno Residents For Defying Security Threats To Vote

Borno State Governor, Kashim Shettima, has commended the people of the state for turning out to vote despite the attack launched on Maiduguri, the state capital, in the early hours of Saturday by suspected insurgents.

Some unexploded bombs were said to have landed in an IDP camp creating panic among the affected population which caused a delay in the commencement of the elections.

The polls have, however, since commenced, with voters trekking long distances to locate their polling units and cast their votes while the IDPs have also moved on from the initial tense atmosphere and joined the queues to vote.

Residents woke up to explosions and heavy shelling, with many doubting if the elections would hold at all.

But the Commissioner of Police, Damian Chukwu, dispelled the fears, insisting that it was friendly fire from the military.

But the governor commended the military for their swift response in repelling the attack, which was said to have been launched by the insurgents from two entry points into the capital city.