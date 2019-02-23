Venezuela Opposition Leader Guaido Attends Colombian Aid Concert

Updated February 23, 2019
Venezuela’s opposition leader Juan Guaido (L) waves as he arrives with his wife Fabiana Rosales (R) and Colombian President Ivan Duque (C) at the “Venezuela Aid Live” concert, organized to raise money for the Venezuelan relief effort, at the head of the Tienditas International Bridge in Cucuta, Colombia, on February 22, 2019. Luis ROBAYO / AFP

 

Venezuela opposition leader Juan Guaido — recognised by more than 50 countries as interim president — attended an aid concert in Colombia on Friday despite having been barred from leaving the country by the government of rival Nicolas Maduro.

An AFP press team saw the 35-year-old National Assembly speaker, who caused a sensation a month ago when challenging Maduro’s authority by declaring himself acting president, dressed in a white shirt and surrounded by police.

He met with Colombia President Ivan Duque close to the stage where the concert organized by British entrepreneur Richard Branson to raise money for Guaido’s humanitarian aid relief was taking place.

AFP



