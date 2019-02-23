Vice President Osinbajo, Wife Cast Their Votes In Lagos

The Vice President, Professor Yemi Osinbajo and his wife Dolapo have cast their votes at their residence in Victoria Garden City (VGC) Lagos.

Prof. Osinbajo commended the turnout of voters and officials of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) for a smooth process.

He said that the turnout was impressive, expressing confidence in the elections

“We are very confident of returning to office, we have gone ground the nation and spoken to everyone.

READ ALSO: BREAKING: Atiku, Wife Cast Their Votes In Adamawa

“We are doing a lot on the part of youth and development, I believe we deserve a second term in office”.

He also reaffirmed the President’s commitment to ensuring that the elections are credible.

Osinbajo is running with President Muhammadu Buhari for a second term in office under the All Progressives Congress (APC).