Violence Mars Election In Lagos Suburb, Okota

Voting was disrupted in some polling units in the Okota axis of Lagos with electoral materials destroyed in at least one unit in the area.

The disruption of the poll by suspected hoodlums believed to be loyal to political parties involved in the polls led to the intervention of the police.

At Ago Palace Way, where it happened, a team of policemen were seen shooting into the air and arresting some persons suspected to be involved in the violence.

Many people who say they are residents of the area have taken to the social media decrying the violence and sharing pictures of destroyed electoral materials, including ballot papers on fire.

Few mins ago at okota 🙆🏼‍♂️… Credible election indeed pic.twitter.com/8LQvR3fooS — FYNEST (@fynestgunner) February 23, 2019