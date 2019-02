Ajimobi Commends Peaceful Conduct Of Polls In Oyo

The Oyo state Governor and South Senatorial District candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Abiola Ajimobi, has commended the peaceful conduct of polls in the state.

He described the election as credible, peaceful and relatively hitch-free.

He said this during an interview with journalists shortly after casting his vote in company with his wife, Florence Ajimobi, at Ward 11, Unit 20, Oluyole Community Grammar School, Oluyole Extension, Ibadan.

The governor said the election was the best he had witnessed since he joined politics.

According to him, the conduct of the election was a marked improvement from the past exercises, apart from reported cases of the late arrival of polling materials in few polling units across the state.

READ ALSO: The Report From Rivers State Is Worrying – Situation Room Convener

The governor said he was particularly impressed by the large turnout of voters, especially youths whom he said had, by their actions on Saturday, demonstrated their resolve to assume leadership positions.

“I’m impressed with the conduct of today’s election which I can confidently say passes the litmus test of freeness, fairness, and credibility. I congratulate the people of Oyo State for turning out in large numbers to exercise their franchise.

“From what I have seen here and the reports I have received so far, the election is hugely successful and credible. The few cases of the late arrival of electoral materials were later resolved.

“Not minding whether they are voting for our party or not, the voters here received me and my family warmly and you can see all of us throwing banters. I must tell you, this is another achievement of our administration. I did not hear any case of brigandage or violence so far.

“You will know the type of government in power by the people’s attitudes during elections. Today, generally, the election has been conducted in an atmosphere of peace, which is a thing of joy to me. What this means is that our government has enthroned peace in this state.”

He called on the people of the state to maintain the orderliness, peaceful conduct and large turnout for the March 9 governorship and House of Assembly elections.