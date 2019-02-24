[Updated]: APC Wins Two Local Govt Areas In Saraki’s Senatorial District

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has won two of the four local government areas in the Senatorial District of the Senate President, Dr. Bukola Saraki.

Collated results from Asa LGA revealed that the APC polled 15,932 votes while the PDP scored 11,252.

Similarly, in Ilorin East, the APC scored 30,014 while the PDP polled 14,654.

The race for Kwara Central Senatorial District is between Dr. Bukola Saraki of the PDP and Ibrahim Oloriegbe of the APC.

Results for Ilorin West and Ilorin South are expected soon.