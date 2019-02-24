APC Ousts Olujimi, Wins All Ekiti Senatorial Seats

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has lost two senatorial seats to the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) in Ekiti State.

This comes as the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) declared Dayo Adeyeye of the APC as the winner of Saturday’s election conducted in the Ekiti South Senatorial District.

Mr Adeyeye scored 77,621 votes to defeat the PDP candidate, Senator Abiodun Olujimi, who is currently occupying the seat, having scored 53,741 votes.

Meanwhile, in Ekiti North, Olubunmi Ajetumbi of the APC emerged winner, after polling 60,689 votes to defeat the incumbent, Senator Duro Faseyi of the PDP who polled 49, 209 votes.

In Ekiti Central, Opeyemi Bamidele of the APC scored 94,279 votes to beat his closest rival, Obafemi Adewale of the PDP who polled 48,707 to clinch the senatorial seat.