Buba Galadima ‘Whisked Away’ By Masked Security Operatives, PDP Claims

Spokesman of the Peoples Democratic Party, Kola Ologbondiyan, has alleged that Buba Galadima, an ally of the PDP presidential Candidate, Atiku Abubakar, has been kidnapped by masked security operatives.

According to a statement made on social media by Ologbondiyan, the opposition party said that Galadima was whisked away on Sunday.

“Nigerians and the world over should know this— Alhaji Buba Galadima has just been kidnapped by masked security operatives, his whereabouts is unknown,” Ologbondiyan stated via Twitter.

“Buhari/APC are hell-bent on destroying our hard earned democracy. We will never be cowed, the will of the people MUST prevail,” he added.

Galadima, a former member of the APC, left the ruling party to form a new faction known as the Reformed-APC.

In the build-up to the elections, he pledged to support Atiku Abubakar of the PDP, going on to become a spokesman of the PDP presidential campaign.