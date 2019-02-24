DSS Denies Reported Arrest Of Buba Galadima

The Department of State Services (DSS) has denied reports claiming that it had arrested a spokesperson of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Campaign Council, Buba Galadima.

Mr. Galadima, who was one of the APC leaders that recently defected to the PDP from the ruling All Progressives Congress, was reported to have been arrested in Abuja on Sunday.

The spokesperson for the Buhari Campaign Organisation, Festus Keyamo had called for the arrest of Galadima in a statement, accusing him of a plan to “release fake presidential result ahead of INEC, plans to mobilise hoodlums for choreographed protests.”

He said, “Our information is that they aim to create crises and confusion that will lead to Alhaji Atiku Abubakar claiming victory in a day or two from today ahead of the official announcement of the results by INEC.”

Mr. Keyamo added, “Then, what would follow will be some carefully choreographed protests by pockets of hoodlums in some parts of the country.

The ultimate aim is to curry the sympathy of our foreign friends and push us to the Venezuela situation.”