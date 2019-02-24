Election Violence: Over 70 Youths Arrested In Abonnema, Says Annkio Briggs

Niger Delta activist and an indigene of Abonnema, Rivers State, Annkio Briggs, says over 70 youths have been arrested following the violence that took place in Abonema, Rivers State on Saturday.

The youths were said to have been arrested by the army who claimed they were thugs.

Beyond the arrests, Briggs said several people were killed on Saturday after the town was invaded by political thugs as well as the Nigerian Army.

This, according to her, prevented residents from exercising their civic responsibility.

“By this action, my people were disenfranchised from voting and my people were killed.

“Yesterday night, through till this afternoon, Abonema has been under lockdown.

“Over 70 youths have been arrested from Abonnema”, she said in an interview with Channels Television.

Speaking further, she alleged that people were prevented from worshipping as they were “pulled out of churches” on Sunday morning and sent home.

“This is an act of violence, an abuse of human rights against my people, for merely wanting to exercise their civic duties.

“Abonema is not at war with the Nigerian Government,” Briggs said.