EU Condemns Maduro’s Use Of Violence In Venezuela

The European Union on Sunday condemned Caracas for its use of violence and armed supporters of the regime to prevent the entry of humanitarian aid into Venezuela.

“We repudiate the use of irregular armed groups to intimidate civilians and lawmakers who have mobilised to distribute assistance,” EU foreign policy chief Federica Mogherini said in a statement in the name of the bloc’s 28 members.

Her remarks came just hours after a high-risk operation to bring humanitarian aid into Venezuela descended into deadly chaos when President Nicolas Maduro’s security forces fired on demonstrators, sparking clashes that left two dead and hundreds injured.

Opposition leader Juan Guaido said the regime had “deployed irregulars” to block the entry of aid, referring to groups of armed Maduro supporters who tend to operate both alongside and independently of the security forces.

“There are worrying reports of unrest, acts of violence and a growing number of victims, in particular in the border areas and among the Pemon indigenous community,” Mogherini said.

“We strongly call on law enforcement and security bodies to show restraint, avoid use of force and allow for the entry of aid.”

She also said the EU was ready to “scale up” humanitarian and development aid to ease the plight of Venezuelans.

AFP