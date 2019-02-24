Former Head Of State, Abdulsalami Abubakar Calls For Peace Ahead Of Results

Former Head of State, General Abdulsalami Abubakar has called on Nigerians to maintain peace during and after the elections.

General Abdulsalami stated this after he and his spouse finished casting their votes at the Hill Top, Water Tank polling unit in Chanchaga LGA on Saturday.

He called on the contestants to be aware that only one of them will emerge winner and whoever loses should concede defeat for peace.

General Abdulsalami who said without peace there would’ be no election, appealed to all contestants to accept what the results when they are released, regardless if they win or lose.

“I want to appeal to all contestants to know that only one of them will emerge the winner, and whoever emerges the winner I hope the losers will accept,” he stated.

He equally appealed to the electorate and party representatives to maintain order while sorting out the results.