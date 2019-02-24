Fresh Elections To Hold In Parts Of Jigawa As Card Readers Fail

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), has said that fresh elections will be conducted in some wards that had issues with card readers in Gwaram local Government area of Jigawa State.

This was confirmed by the state INEC Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC), Mr Mahmoud Isah, who spoke with Channels Television on phone.

According to him, the elections are inconclusive without the results of those units.

Meanwhile, INEC in Jigawa State says it has dealt with 90% of issues related to the card readers in the state.

Mr Isah confirmed this while speaking to journalists in Gumel Local Government Area.

According to him, there have always been issues with every election process but the difference is how the issues are handled.