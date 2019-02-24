If We Had Punished People In 2015, Electoral Violence Would Have Been Averted – Lawyer

A lawyer and social commentator, Taiwo Adejumo, says the violence that marred some polls in Saturday’s Presidential and National Assembly elections could have been avoided if those that perpetrated it in 2015 were punished.

She stated this on Sunday while appearing on The Verdict, a Channels Television programme on the 2019 General Elections.

Adejumo noted that citizens who may nurse the idea of unleashing mayhem on innocent voters would be refrained from doing so if the laws governing punishment of violators were properly implemented.

“Everything we do right now in Nigeria if we can only get it right and say if this person does this and this, this should be the punishment.

“If we had punished people before like in 2015, this would not happen because nobody wants to be punished. If there is a law that says if anybody kills anybody on election day this and this will be the punishment.”

According to her, the nation’s criminal justice system is not as effective as it should be. She called for its proper implementation.

Although the Presidential and National Assembly elections have been conducted, Adejumo cautioned against a recurrence of violence in subsequent elections in the country.

