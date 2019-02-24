IGP Orders Investigation Of Security Related Infractions During Elections

The Inspector General of Police, Mohammed Adamu, has ordered a thorough investigation by the Special Election Investigation Team (SEIT) of all security-related offences during the elections.

In a statement, Police spokesperson, Frank Mba, said: “a total of 128 persons were arrested across the country for various electoral offences ranging from homicide-related crimes, vote trading, ballot box snatching, impersonation, malicious damage, amongst others; while 38 assorted weapons and a cache of explosives were also recovered.”

The police chief hailed the conduct of the polls, describing them as generally successful, notwithstanding the loss of lives recorded in some areas.

He expressed concerns over continuous use of hateful and inflammatory comments by politicians and their supporters which he said were capable of inciting Nigerians against one another.

“While the Force is not in the business of censoring Nigerians or abridging their constitutional rights of freedom of speech, it will not hesitate to rein in the full wrath of the law on any person(s) found wanting in this regard,” the IGP stated.

While commending Nigerians for turning out in their numbers and their orderly conduct during the elections, the IGP also lauded the personnel of the Nigeria Police Force and other security agencies for their sacrifice towards the successful conduct of the polls.