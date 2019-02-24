INEC’s Post-Presidential Election Briefing In Pictures

Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) Professor Mahmood Yakubu on Sunday briefed stakeholders about the conduct of Saturday’s presidential and National Assembly elections in the country.

The INEC boss said the elections were generally peaceful but called on security agencies to investigate reports of violence in parts of the country.

As Nigerians await the outcome of the polls, Professor Yakubu called for caution when it comes to the result of the polls to ensure that false results are not circulated.

