INEC Chairman, Prof Yakubu Mahmood Briefs Stakeholders

The Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Professor Mahmood Yakubu is addressing stakeholders on the situation of things with regards to the elections.

Professor Mahmood noted in his address on Sunday, that the Commission has taken an in-depth analysis of the situation of things around the nation, with a major focus at the hitches encountered during the conduct of elections.

Mahmood said voting took place nationwide on Saturday, stressing that Commission is happy with the generally peaceful conduct of citizens as they went to the polls to elect their next President and National Assembly members.

READ ALSO: INEC Office Attacked, Electoral Materials Burnt [Photos]

The chief electoral officer noted that on Saturday night, the Commission met and reviewed the processes and challenges arising from the conduct the electoral exercise, based on the information obtained from its state offices nationwide as well as the information harvested from various citizens contact platforms.

He noted that there were some hiccups in getting some of the ad-hoc staff and materials to the polling centres, thereby leading to the late commencement in certain units, a situation which he said was put to check by extension of the voting duration.

Prof Mahmood also said that the INEC is not unaware of the violence that stifled the conduct of elections in certain areas, noting that re-conduction of the polls have been considered and to this effect, smart card readers were reconfigured to enable elections to take place in those units.