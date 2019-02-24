INEC Officially Opens Collation Centre For Presidential Election

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has officially opened its collation centre for the presidential election in Abuja.

Before declaring the collation centre opened, Professor Yakubu Mahmood enlightened the press and party agents on what is expected when proceedings get underway.

He dished out instructions as regards collation processes and conducts of Party agents while results are being announced.

The INEC Chairman adjourned the stakeholder’s session and announced that the centre becomes fully operational from 11 am on Monday, February 25.

It is expected that the final collation of results and proceedings leading to the announcement of a winner in the presidential elections will commence then.

Earlier on Sunday, the INEC Chairman addressed stakeholders in Abuja.

He also informed Nigerians about the efforts of the Commission to handle the situation and reiterated the Commission’s commitment towards delivering on its promise of free, fair and credible elections.