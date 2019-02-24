No Extension Of Elections In Niger State, Says INEC

Channels Television  
Updated February 24, 2019

 

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) in Niger State says no extension of voting in the state as elections in all the twenty-five local government areas were ended yesterday.

The Resident Electoral Commissioner, Professor Samuel Egwu said INEC made sure every voter voted yesterday.

At the moment, results are still being collated at the ward levels across the local government areas.

However, results have started arriving at some local government Collation centers.



